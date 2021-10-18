Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Surekha Kudachi Gets Eliminated; Trupti Desai Becomes Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's chavadi episode starts with the grand entry of Bigg Boss Marathi 2's top 2 finalists Shiv Thakare and Neha Shitole. They enter the house and greet all the contestants. Interestingly, the duo gets emotional after entering the house and explains the importance of the game. Later, Neha and Shiv play a fun activity with the housemates where each housemate will have to give one red rose, and one black rose to their favourite housemate.

Notably, Adish Vaidya, Sneha Wagh, Surekha Kudachi and Vikas Patil receive maximum black roses. Interestingly, the contestants changed the definition of the black rose as they feel that it is all about showing love to their favourite contestant with their favourite colour. Later, Neha Shitole and Shiv Thakare bid adieu to the housemates.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar shows 'Voot Atrangi Demand' from a fan. A female fan asks Jay Dudhane and Adish Vaidya to do a romantic dance. Interestingly, the handsome hunks of the house do the romantic dance with much grace. Their hilarious dance steps left everyone in splits.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Mira Jagannath & Gayatri Datar; 5 People In Danger Zone

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar asks each housemate to read the letters in which they have written complaints about the students of the 'BB College'. Many of them write Adish Vaidya's name and tell that she was like a Hitler during his captaincy. Moreover, Mira Jagannath and Vishhal Nikam engage in a heated argument over their differences. Gayatri Datar apologies for speaking ill about Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam.

After the session, Sonali Patil learns a statement said by Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde about her. She confronts them in front of everyone. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar starts the elimination process and declares Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Vikas Patil and Sonali Patil safe. After that, he reveals that Surekha Kudachi gets eliminated from the show. Well, her elimination leaves everyone emotional.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Surekha Kudachi Gets Out Of The House

Sneha Wagh, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Trupti Desai, Santosh Chaudhary, Gayatri Datar, Sonali Patil and others break down in tears. After bidding adieu to the housemates, Surekha appears on the stage with Mahesh. He gives Surekha a special power to make one housemate a captain of the house. She names Trupti Desai. Because of it, Trupti Desai becomes the captain of the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!