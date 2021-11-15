Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vikas-Gayatri Mimic Jay-Sneha; Neetha Shetty Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a fun session between housemates and Mahesh Manjrekar. Child actors of Jai Jai Swami Samarth make an appearance on stage and bring surprises for the contestants on the occasion of Children's Day. They show childhood pictures of the housemates on-screen, and some of the contestants get emotional.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar gives a special task to Mira Jagannath and asks her to give some quirky titles to the housemates. After that, he shows 'Atrangi Demand' of the fan, who asks Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam to recreate Sholay's scene in Agri style. They enact the scene and leave everyone in splits.

After that, Manjrekar asks housemates to mimic some contestants of the house. Vikas Patil and Gayatri Datar mimic Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh. They indeed leave everyone in splits with their funny recreation of Jay-Sneha moments. On the other hand, Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde mimic Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam. They also impress everyone with their act. Lastly, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil mimic Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar. The duo steals the show with their act.

Then, Mahesh Manjrekar asks Gayatri Datar and Meenal Shah to go to the chugli booth to know who spoke about them behind their back. They receive a chugli of Vikas Patil and confront him in front of everyone. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar asks each contestant to go in front of the mirror and express themselves.

Eventually, the host starts an elimination process and declares Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil as the safe contestants. Later, he announces that Neetha Shetty has been eliminated from the house. Well, her eviction indeed surprise housemates as she performed exceedingly well in two weeks. Meenal Shah, Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil get emotional while bidding adieu to her. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!