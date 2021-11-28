Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vishhal Nikam And Sonali Patil Get An Earful From Mahesh Manjrekar

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest weekend episode starts with Mahesh Manjrekar welcoming the housemates. He starts discussing about the fight between Vikas Patil and Mira Jagannath during the nomination task. Manjrekar takes a dig at Mira Jagannath as he says that she is following Sneha Wagh. He scolds Gayatri Datar for considering Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus entertaining that Meenal Shah.

Mahesh Manjrekar lashes out at Gayatri Datar for targeting Sonali Patil for wasting food. Manjrekar slams Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane for always trying to save Dadus. He gives them a choice to get evicted to save Dadus. Nobody raises their hands. On the other hand, Manjrekar bashes Mira for targeting Vikas during the task. For the unversed, she had accused Vikas of hitting her.

Later, Mahesh starts talking about Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil's relationship. Manjrekar takes Vikas' side and bashes Vishhal for unnecessarily creating scenes during the task. In conversation with Manjrekar, Vishhal Nikam makes serious accusations against Sonali. He says that Sonali is trying to hit on him as she has a special feeling towards him. The actor shares each and every detail about their moments, which leaves his friends Vikas and Meenal shocked.

During their conversation, Sonali Patil interrupts constantly, which irks Manjrekar. Later, he asks Sonali to leave and go to the bedroom. Mahesh Manjrekar shouts at Sonali and Vishhal for their behaviour inside the house. Vishhal clarifies that he doesn't want to get closer to Sonali as he already has a girlfriend outside the house.

Their conversation takes an ugly turn as Vishhal says that Sonali is a smoker. When Sonali tries to justify her point, she gets slammed by Manjrekar. Vikas tells Manjrekar that Vishhal is very much possessive.

Mahesh Manjrekar praises all the boys except Dadus for their game. On the other hand, he calls Meenal as the best performer. He ranks her first, and puts Jay and Vishhal in second and third positions respectively. Later, Mahesh starts discussing about the luxury budget task. Gayatri bashes Mira for her behaviour during the task.

After that, Manjrekar asks Jay and Meenal to see the chugli. They learn that Vikas and Vishhal discussed about them. Jay and Meenal confront them. Later, Mira and Gayatri go inside the room and learn about Jay and Vishhal's plotting against them. After that, Vikas and Sonali go inside and learn that Vishhal considers them as a burden on his head.

They confront him. Vikas and Vishhal engage in a verbal spat. Mahesh Manjrekar tells Sonali to go into the bedroom. She breaks down in tears. Later, Manjrekar confronts Sonali for her behaviour and asks her not to take footage. Interestingly, while telling the decision, housemates hear Salman Khan's voice as he will be taking housemates' class in the next episode. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!