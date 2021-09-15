Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Alka Kubal, Chinmay Udgirkar, Gayatri Datar & Others Likely To Participate

Alka Kubal, Vidula Chougule And Surekha Kudachi

Popular Marathi actresses Alka Kubal and Surekha Kudachi are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. For the unversed, the veterans have worked in several popular Marathi films. On the other hand, Vidula Chougule, who shot to fame with the show, Jeev Zala Yedapisa will reportedly be seen as a contestant in the show.

Tushar Gosavi, Ankita Nikrad, Adish Vaidya And Nakshatra Medhekar

Popular YouTuber Tushar Gosavi aka Balya is expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. He is known for catching everyone's attention with his swag. Moreover, Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi fame Ankita Nikrad and Chandra Aahe Sakshila actress Nakshatra Medhekar are also likely to participate in the show. Notably, Adish Vaidya too is expected to be seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as a contestant.

Santosh Chaudhari, Chinmay Udgirkar, Shalmali Kholgade, Gayatri Datar And Anand Ingale

Agari-Koli singer Santosh Chaudhari aka Dadus is likely to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. He has sung popular songs like ‘Are Tu Dholki Walya', ‘Sai Tuzi Manachi Palukhi', ‘Majhe Bayancha Mann Kaay' and so on. Popular Marathi stars Anand Ingale and Chinmay Udgirkar are also expected to be a part of BB Marathi. A surprise entry in the list is Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade, who could enter the madhouse. Tula Pahate Re fame Gayatri Datar is also a tentative contestant of the show.

Sangram Samel, Deepti Devi, Pallavi Patil, Pallavi Subhash And Neha Joshi

As we had already reported, Sangram Samel, Pallavi Patil, Pallavi Subhash, Deepti Devi and Neha Joshi could enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as contestants.