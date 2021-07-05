Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Tejashri Pradhan, Neha Khan, Suyash Tilak & Others Likely To Participate

Tejashri Pradhan And Neha Khan

Tejashri Pradhan, who shot to fame with the show Honaar Soon Mee Hyaa Gharchi, is likely to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. She was last seen in Aggabai Sasubai opposite Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Dr Girish Oak and Ashutosh Patki. She is reportedly dating Ashutosh Patki. For the unversed, the actress was earlier married to her Honaar Soon Mee Hyaa Gharchi co-star Shashank Ketkar. The couple got divorced after 6 months of their wedding. On the other hand, Neha Khan became famous for her sensuous appearance in the Marathi film Shikari. Currently, she is playing the role of ACP Divya Singh in Zee Marathi show Devmanus. If reports are to be believed, she is expected to be seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Suyash Tilak and Akshaya Deodhar

Former lovebirds Suyash Tilak and Akshaya Deodhar are expected to be seen participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The actors were dating each other for a few years; however, they broke up due to some personal differences. Akshaya Deodhar is famous for her role of Anjali madam in Tuzhat Jeev Rangala, while Suyash Tilak is currently seen in Shubhmangal Online.

Sangram Samel And Pallavi Patil

Like Suyash and Akshaya, Sangram Samel and his ex-wife Pallavi Patil are reportedly going to enter Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. The couple got divorced last year. Sangram now got married to dancer Shraddha Pathak. Well, if it is true, it would be interesting to see their dynamics post-divorce.

Rasika Sunil, Chinmay Udgirkar, Rishi Saxena And Pallavi Subhash

Rasika Sunil of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Chinmay Udgirkar of Aggabai Sunbai, Rishi Saxena of Kahe Diya Pardes and Pallavi Subhash of Guntata Hriday He are expected to be contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The young talents have all the potentials to stay strong for a long time in the game.

Neha Joshi, Kishori Ambiye, Anshuman Vichare And Nishigandha Wad

Apart from them, there are high chances of celebs like Neha Joshi, Kishori Ambiye, Anushman Vichare and veteran actress Nishigandha Wad to be part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Notably, the makers have not made any official confirmation about the contestants.