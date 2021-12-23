Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Eliminated Contestants: Sneha Wagh To Adish Vaidya; Housemates Who Got Evicted From House

Shivleela Patil

Maharashtra's famous female kirtankar Shivleela Patil was the first one to leave the house. Let us tell you, she didn't get eliminated from the show. She left the house due to her poor health at the beginning of the show.

Akshay Waghmare

Akshay Waghmare was the first one to get eliminated based on votes. The actor impressed everyone with his amazing performance in the house. After staying for three weeks, he bid adieu to the show.

Surekha Kudachi

Dancer-actress Surekha Kudachi was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The diva had several arguments with housemates like Sonali Patil, Adish Vaidya, Vikas Patil and others. Especially, her emotional bond with Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus is known to all. Sadly, she failed to impress fans and got eliminated on day 28.

Adish Vaidya

Adish Vaidya was the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He had entered the house with a bang, but due to his mistakes during the nomination task, he got eliminated from the show on day 35 after staying inside for two weeks only.

Aavishkar Darwhekar

Aavishkar Darwhekar was one of the popular contestants of the show. He is Sneha Wagh's ex-husband, and his entry left her surprised. He was also scolded by Mahesh Manjrekar for his lack of enthusiasm towards the game. Eventually, he got eliminated from the house on day 42.

Trupti Desai

Female activist and Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai's appearance in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as a contestant was nothing but a big surprise for the viewers. She indeed impressed everyone with her outspoken nature. She was an integral part of Team A. On day 49, she got eliminated from the house.

Neetha Shetty

Neetha Shetty was the second wildcard contestant of the show. In a couple of weeks, she impressed fans with her activeness during the task. Sadly, audiences didn't give her more time to shine as she got eliminated on day 56.

Sneha Wagh

Sneha Wagh was the most popular contestant on the show. She managed to entertain in the house with her cuteness and outspoken nature. She also had a strong bond of friendship with Jay Dudhane and was seen supporting him a lot. On day 63, she got eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus

Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus was the most loved contestant in the house. All the housemates used to adore and respect him a lot. He also managed to impress the audience with his competitiveness during the task. On day 70, he got eliminated from the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

Gayatri Datar

Gayatri Datar brought a spark in the game with Mira Jagannath. The actress shared a great bond of friendship with Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira. Sadly, a couple of weeks before her elimination, she had arguments with them. The diva impressed fans with her performance and got eliminated on day 83.

Sonali Patil

Sonali Patil is the most recent contestant who got eliminated from the show. The Kolhapuri girl impressed fans with her performance. She shared a beautiful bond of friendship with Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam. Sadly, a week before the grand finale, she bid adieu to the house on day 91.