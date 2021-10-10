    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Elimination: Akshay Waghmare Gets Out Of The House

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3's first elimination has finally happened, and unfortunately, actor Akshay Waghmare has got evicted from the Mahesh Manjrekar show. He was in the bottom two with Surekha Kudachi. Sadly, due to the lack of votes, he has to bid adieu to the show.

      When Mahesh Manjrekar announced the name of the first eliminated contestant of the show, all the housemates got shocked. Gayatri Datar, Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath, Surekha Kudachi, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and others broke down in tears.

      Akshay Waghmare too got emotional while saying goodbye to the housemates. After coming on the stage, Akshay told Mahesh that his Bigg Boss Marathi journey was wonderful. Later, Mahesh showed a video clip of Akshay's journey. Let us tell you, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Trupti Desai, Sneha Wagh and Vishhal Nikam were also nominated along with him.

      After that, Akshay met all the housemates through TV. He asked all the housemates to play well and not to fight. The Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 actor thanked everyone for the support.

      Talking about Akshay Waghmare, he has acted in several Marathi films and TV shows. He is the husband of Mumbai's famous politician Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita. The couple has a five months old daughter.

