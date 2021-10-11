Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Evicted Contestant Akshay Waghmare Says ‘I Connected With Utkarsh & Vikas The Most’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is catching everyone's eyeballs, and in the last weekend episode, actor Akshay Waghmare got evicted from the house. Notably, the Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 actor is the first eliminated contestant of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. After coming out of the house, Akshay spoke about his BB Marathi journey and his equation with the housemates.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Akshay Waghmare said, "I am so happy that I entered the show and spent time in the house. It is difficult to stay in that house. I am glad that I did not change myself when I was there inside. I am like this only, no matter what. I never performed ugly and have done everything with dignity."

Akshay Waghmare further stated that he was the closest with two contestants that is Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil. He said, "I connected with them the most. I like their gameplay." The Bigg Boss Marathi 3's eliminated contestant is feeling proud of the fact that he came out of the house as a gentleman.

The actor said that his wife Yogita was happy to see him back at home, but on the other hand, she was also sad, as he came out early from the show. Akshay Waghmare said, "I'm so overwhelmed with the title of 'gentleman' that everyone gave me. This is enough for me."

When asked about re-entering the house as a wild card, Akshay said that he is right now not in that zone to make a re-entry in the show. He is currently having a few pending projects and scripts to work on.