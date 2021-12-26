Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale LIVE Updates: Meenal Shah Gets Out Of The Race!

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. The promos of the mega event of the Mahesh Manjrekar show are already going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to know the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has five finalists - Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde. The grand finale of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is being aired on Colors Marathi 3 today (December 26, 2021) from 7 pm. And, Filmibeat is here to provide you the LIVE updates of the mega event - Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale!

# Host Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes eliminated contestants of the show. He shows the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Manjrekar announces that the winner of the show will get Rs 20 lakh.

# Ex-contestants share their about whom they want to see as the winner of the show.

# Top 5 finalists - Jay Dudhane, Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Utkarsh Shinde do a solid dance performance.

# Mahesh Manjrekar interacts with the finalists and asks them about their thoughts.

# All the finalists share that they have been changed as individuals in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Meenal, Vishhal, Jay, Vikas and Utkarsh get emotional after seeing their fans' love for them in a video clip.

# Dancer-actress Surekha Kudachi sets the stage on fire with her amazing performance. She dances to the song 'Hi Poli Saajuk Tupatli'.

# After her performance, Surekha interacts with the finalists and roots for Meenal Shah. The actress says that she wants to see Meenal as the winner of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

# Mahesh Manjrekar gives a surprise to Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde by showing a special video message from their loved ones.

# Meenal Shah sets the screen on fire with her sizzling dance number. After her performance, she gets to see a special video message from her family members like brother, mother and grandmother.

# After that, Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes upcoming Colors Marathi show, Aai's lead actresses Bhargavi Chirmule and Anushka Pimputkar on stage. They interact with BB Marathi 3 finalists. Bhargavi wants Meenal Shah to win the show. Anushka says Vikas and Meenal are her favourites.

# Interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar shows a beautiful video message for Vishhal Nikam from their family members.

# Sonali Patil, Neetha Shetty and Akshay Waghmare steal the show with their amazing dance numbers. Later, they have fun interaction with Mahesh Manjrekar. Akshay wants Jay, Utkarsh and Vishhal to be in top three. Neetha Shetty extends her support for Meenal and Vishhal. Sonali gives her support to Meenal and Vishhal.

# Mahesh Manjrekar starts the first elimination process of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale. He asks finalists to enter the temptation room. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare enters the temptation room. On the other hand, Mahesh Manjrekar offers Rs 5 lakh to the finalists. Whoever will receive the brief case, he/she will be eliminated from the show. All of them rejects the offer.

# Mahesh Manjrekar increases the amount, but the finalists refuse the same. Manjrekar praises them for their decision.

# Manjrekar asks Shiv Thakare to give finalists envelopes. Later, Shiv takes leave from the house. Jay Dudhane gets safe from the elimination. Vishhal Nikam also gets safe. Utkarsh Shinde also gets safe. Vikas Patil and Meenal Shah open the envelope. And eventually, Meenal Shah gets eliminated from the show.

# Meenal gets emotional while leaving the house. All the ex-contestants gets shocked and emotional after seeing her getting out of the show. Meenal Shah also says that she is shocked.

# Mahesh Manjrekar calls her a fighter and asks winner to share a picture with Meenal along with the trophy.

# Inside the house, Jay Dudhane tells Utkarsh Shinde that voters are 'nibbas and nibbis'.

# Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil have a special dance number on their strong friendship.

# Mahesh Manjrekar have fun game 'How Well Do They Know Each Other' with Vishhal-Vikas and Jay-Utkarsh over their friendship. Later, Vikas and Vishhal start playing the same game. Vikas-Vishhal beats Jay-Utkarsh in the game.