      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Voting Process: How To Vote For Finalists Vishhal, Jay, Vikas, Meenal & Utkarsh?

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 finale is all set to be telecast on December 26, 2021, at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. In the latest episode of the show, Mira Jagannath got eliminated during the mid-week eviction process. Well, her elimination indeed left everyone in shock. After her eviction, the show finally got its top 5 finalists.

      And now, the voting lines have been opened and fans are eager to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. But before that, let's have a look at the voting process of the Mahesh Manjrekar show.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Voting Process: How To Vote For Finalists Vishhal, Jay, Vikas, Meenal & Utkarsh?

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finalists

      Vishhal Nikam

      Jay Dudhane

      Vikas Patil

      Meenal Shah

      Utkarsh Shinde

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Voting Process

      - Install the VOOT App on your smartphones (Available for Android and iOS)

      - Mention your personal details such as name, email id, phone number or social media handles to register yourself.

      - Go to the 'Voot, Play & Win' section and click on the 'Bigg Boss Marathi Vote Now' tab.

      - Click on the picture of your favourite contestant to make him/her as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

      - Notably, an individual user can vote 99 times, which he/she can either use his/her voting power for a single contestant or other contestants as well.

      - The voting lines are open till Saturday at 12 pm (noon).

      Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
      X