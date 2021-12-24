Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale Voting Process: How To Vote For Finalists Vishhal, Jay, Vikas, Meenal & Utkarsh?

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
finale
is
all
set
to
be
telecast
on
December
26,
2021,
at
7
pm
on
Colors
Marathi.
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
show,
Mira
Jagannath
got
eliminated
during
the
mid-week
eviction
process.
Well,
her
elimination
indeed
left
everyone
in
shock.
After
her
eviction,
the
show
finally
got
its
top
5
finalists.
And
now,
the
voting
lines
have
been
opened
and
fans
are
eager
to
know
who
will
be
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3.
But
before
that,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
voting
process
of
the
Mahesh
Manjrekar
show.