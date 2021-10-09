Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s First Wild Card Contestant Is Adish Vaidya

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's Chavadi special episode is going to be very much entertaining for all. Host Mahesh Manjrekar will take a class of the housemates. Apart from that, a new contestant is all set to enter the house as a wild card. Well, the first wild card contestant is none other than, Adish Vaidya.

Let us tell you, Filmibeat was the first one to inform you that Adish Vaidya will be entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as a wild card. A few days ago, he has also celebrated his 29th birthday in the hotel room, where he was quarantined.

The promo of Adish Vaidya's grand entry is going viral on social media, and we must say that fans can't keep calm to witness the moment on the small screen. For the unversed, Adish was last seen in the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor left the show due to a lack of character growth in the show. He is replaced by Vihan Verma in GHKPM.

Adish Vaidya is quite popular in the Marathi TV industry. He has acted in famous shows like Ratris Khel Chale Season 1, Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo, Zindagi Not Out and many others. He has also acted in the Marathi web series, Sex Drugs & Theatre.

Talking about his personal life, Adish Vaidya is dating Marathi actress, Revati Lele. The couple often shares their lovely pictures and videos on social media. Now, he is entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, and fans are eager to see his performance. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!