Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Gayatri Datar Blames Vikas Patil For Hurting Her Shoulder; The Former Becomes Captain

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil, in which the former tells the latter that Vishhal Nikam behaving strangely in the game. Later, Bigg Boss tells Gayatri Datar that she has got a hairline fracture in the left side shoulder. They ask her to take a rest for 3 weeks and not to perform the tasks.

After that, she tells her group about the same. However, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh blame Vikas Patil for Gayatri Datar's condition. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Dum Dumadum'. In the kitchen area, Sneha confronts Vikas for not expressing concern over Gayatri's health. Vikas tells Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah that they are blaming him for her injury.

Later, Bigg Boss punishes housemates for not completing the task properly. Hence, they ask both the teams to choose 1 player each from the opposite team who they feel are responsible for destroying the task. During a discussion, Sneha Wagh gives Jay Dudhane's name. After the discussion, Team A and Team B name Vishhal Nikam and Mira Jagannath. Bigg Boss sent them to jail.

After learning about Sneha's words, Jay gets angry at her and starts ignoring her. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of Jay Dudhane's captaincy. Then, Bigg Boss asks housemates to choose a second contender for the captaincy task. During a discussion, Mira Jagannath gets aggressive and scolds Vikas Patil for his behaviour during the task. Gayatri also confronts him hurting her shoulder. When Meenal takes Vikas' side, Mira talks to her disrespectfully, and eventually, they engage in a heated argument.

Notably, Sneha Wagh breaks down in tears after being ill-treated by Jay Dudhane. With a majority decision, housemates choose Gayatri Datar as the second contender for the captaincy task. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new captaincy task 'Ulka Gira Re'. The housemates will try to grab stones in every round, whoever will manage to grab them first, will choose their favourite contestant for the captain's position.

As the task begins, Meenal Shah manages to snatch stone in the first round. She gives her vote to Gayatri Datar. In the second round, Utkarsh grabs the stone and votes for Gayatri. In the third round, Meenal and Jay engage in a heated argument. Utkarsh grabs the stone again and votes for Gayatri. Eventually, Gayatri Datar becomes the captain of the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!