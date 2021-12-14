Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Gayatri Datar Doesn’t See Mira Jagannath In The Finale; Find Out Why

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is getting tougher with each passing day and the top 7 contestants are right now playing hard to win the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Talking about the last week's elimination, Gayatri Datar bid adieu to the housemates. Her journey in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house was nothing but a roller coaster ride. Initially, she shared a strong bond of friendship with Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde. However, three weeks ago, she had a major fight with Mira.

Because of it, the duo started bashing each other. Now, Gayatri Datar is out of the house, and she recently had an interaction with ETimes TV, where she shared her favourite Top 5 contestants who she wants to see in the finale. Notably, she doesn't see Mira Jagannath in the finale. While speaking about the same, Gayatri said, "I don't think Mira has played the game in a way that she would reach the finale. There are better contestants in the house compared to Mira, who played the game efficiently."

When asked about her favourite top 5 contestants, Gayatri Datar said, "I was considering me, but now I am not there in the house. First is Meenal Shah, she is perfect for the top 5. Along with her, I think Vishhal Nikam is also the ideal contestant to go into the top 5 because he plays the game honestly. Then I think Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde."

The Tula Pahate Re actress is very much happy with her journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. She developed good relations with almost all the housemates, and now she is eager to see the winner of the show. Mahesh Manjrekar had also praised Gayatri for her improvement in the game. Her fans are also very much happy with her.