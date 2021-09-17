Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere’s Date And Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand premiere will be telecast on Sunday (September 19, 2021) at 7 pm. The premiere episode will be aired for 4 hours, in which the contestants will be introduced to the audience.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere?

Viewers can see the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on the Colors Marathi channel. Apart from that, the netizens can also stream the show on the VOOT app.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s More Details

The Bigg Boss Marathi 3's format has been changed. The makers have renamed the Weekend episodes, which was earlier known as ‘Weekend Cha Daav'. Now, it will be called as ‘Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi'. Reportedly, 15 contestants will enter the house and they will be locked in for 100 days. The makers have decorated the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house by keeping Marathi culture in mind. They will also be creating awareness about COVID-19 protocols through the activities inside the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Tentative Contestants

If reports are to be believed, celebs like Akshay Waghmare, Sneha Wagh, Neha Khan, Akshaya Deodhar, Chinmay Udgirkar, Alka Kubal, Nakshatra Medhekar and others are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.