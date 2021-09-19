Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Sneha Wagh Enters The House

After a long wait, Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand premiere has finally begun at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the show and its contestants are all set to entertain viewers for 100 days. The promos of the show have already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, and now, fans are very excited to know who all are going inside the madhouse.

To know more details, read the LIVE updates of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand premiere here-

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show

- Siddharth Jadhav starts the mega event with Ganesh Pujan. On the occasion of Anant Chaturdarshi 2021, he dances to Antim's song 'Vighnaharta'. The actor sets the stage on fire with her powerful performance.

- Mahesh Manjrekar makes a grand entry on stage with swag. He danced to 'Bigg Boss Marathi 3 title song'.

- Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Jadhav have fun chat on stage.

- Later, host Manjrekar and special guest Siddharth give tour of a beautiful Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 House Pictures! Take A Look

- Mahesh Manjrekar introduces new room - 'Temptation room', where contestants will get a chance to have a phone call or get info about the other contestants. But for that, they will have to sacrifice something.

- The first contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is Sonali Patil. She makes a grand entry with a special performance.

- First week is going to be Ladies special, and Sonali has got a responsibility to maintain Gym area. She will get a partner soon. She enters the house.

- Vishhal Nikam is the second contestant of the show. He sets the stage on fire with his powerful dance performance.

- Vishhal enters the house and meets Sonali. She gives him a house tour. Vishhal gets kitchen area to maintain.

- TV actress Sneha Wagh is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. She dances to popular songs like 'Param Sundari' and 'Madan Pichkari'.