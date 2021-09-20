Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere: Netizens React To The Opening Episode Of Mahesh Manjrekar Show
After a long wait, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has finally kickstarted yesterday (September 19, 2021) on Colors Marathi. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the makers introduced 15 dynamic contestants of the show along with new themes and concepts. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants are Sonali Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Anand Shinde, Trupti Desai, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Avishkar Darvhekar, Shivleela Patil, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Surekha Kudachi.
Ever since the opening episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was telecast, netizens started reacting to the same on Twitter. So, let's have a look at the reactions-
@Priyankatweetss
"The variation of #BiggBossMarathi3 Contestants: Actors, Singer, dancers,Politician, Kirtankar(religious speaker), bodybuilder,reality @ColorsMarathi we can see lot of good content #MaheshManjrekar sir chi shala suru."
@yashshelar06
"Contestants are best but but but... Except 1-2 ... Highly disappointed..... unfair... Somewhere... Shouldn't.. include... Mtv ke bacche in this पवित्र show .. Everyone..knows how the PR games are played outside... #BiggBossMarathi3."
@praj_tweeting
"Combination of housemates isn't looking interesting to me this season. The ones I were hoping to see aren't there & I don't know anyone from present ones :( It's too bland. I was hoping for better #BiggBossMarathi3."
@rishabkatekar17
"@colorsmarathi Bunch is good but not popular and known faces like last two seasons #BiggBossMarathi3."
@BiggBossAddict
"#BiggBossMarathi3 Total 15 contestants entered the house. First impression of them. Definitely very positive. They look very active. This season it's gonna be entertaining for sure."
In the upcoming episode, Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagannath will be seen arguing with each other. Looks like the beginning of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will be solid and super entertaining for the viewers. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will be telecast every day at 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi. Stay tuned for more updates!
(Social media posts are unedited.)