Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere: Netizens React To The Opening Episode Of Mahesh Manjrekar Show

@Priyankatweetss

"The variation of #BiggBossMarathi3 Contestants: Actors, Singer, dancers,Politician, Kirtankar(religious speaker), bodybuilder,reality @ColorsMarathi we can see lot of good content #MaheshManjrekar sir chi shala suru."

@yashshelar06

"Contestants are best but but but... Except 1-2 ... Highly disappointed..... unfair... Somewhere... Shouldn't.. include... Mtv ke bacche in this पवित्र show .. Everyone..knows how the PR games are played outside... #BiggBossMarathi3."

@praj_tweeting

"Combination of housemates isn't looking interesting to me this season. The ones I were hoping to see aren't there & I don't know anyone from present ones :( It's too bland. I was hoping for better #BiggBossMarathi3."

@rishabkatekar17

"@colorsmarathi Bunch is good but not popular and known faces like last two seasons #BiggBossMarathi3."

@BiggBossAddict

"#BiggBossMarathi3 Total 15 contestants entered the house. First impression of them. Definitely very positive. They look very active. This season it's gonna be entertaining for sure."