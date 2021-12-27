Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Host Mahesh Manjrekar Offers Jay Dudhane His Upcoming Film Shaniwarwada

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was aired on Colors Marathi yesterday (December 26, 2021). Vishhal Nikam has bagged the winner's trophy and Rs 20 lakh prize money. Well, Vishhal defeated Jay Dudhane in the finale, and fans have been pouring congratulatory messages for the actor. But on the other hand, Jay also got something special from Mahesh Manjrekar.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 host Mahesh Manjrekar offered Jay Dudhane his upcoming historical Marathi film, Shaniwarwada. Isn't it interesting? Well, while interacting with the top 3 finalists - Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil, Manjrekar said, "I am going to make a film with Jay Dudhane. I wanted to make the announcement later, but I think Grand Finale is a much better platform to announce such a piece of interesting news. The film's name would be 'Shaniwarwada'."

Jay Dudhane got surprised by the announcement and thanked the director for giving him an opportunity to act for the first time in his directorial venture. For the unversed, Manjrekar had also offered a movie to Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare. Looks like he is very much impressed with Jay Dudhane's personality as he has seen the hidden potential behind his charming looks.

Fans have also congratulated Jay Dudhane for getting such a big opportunity. Talking about Jay's BB journey, he stole everyone's hearts with his solid performance in the house. He was also bashed by many netizens as well as Mahesh Manjrekar for some aggressive moves inside the house.

Jay Dudhane shared a strong bond of friendship with Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Sneha Wagh and Gayatri Datar. He had several fights with Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam and Meenal Shah. Now, after Bigg Boss Marathi 3, fans are eager to see Jay on the big screen!