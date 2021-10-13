Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Host Mahesh Manjrekar’s Remuneration Will Leave You Surprised

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, all thanks to its super-entertaining contestants. Ever since the show was started, fans have been keeping each and every update about the show. Talking about the host of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Mahesh Manjrekar doesn't leave any stone unturned to make the weekend episodes aka chavadi more entertaining for the viewers.

Before starting Bigg Boss Marathi 3 shoot, Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery because of which, he has been facing a lot of difficulty while shooting. Notably, the actor-director has seen taking the class of the housemates by sitting on the chair. Earlier, he used to stand continuously while hosting the show. Looks like, he is taking a lot of effort for the show. Talking about his remuneration, Mahesh Manjrekar is charging a whopping amount for the Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

According to several media reports, Mahesh Manjrekar is charging Rs 25 lakh per week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. It means the host is charging Rs 3.5 crore for the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if it is true, it is quite a big amount for the host of any other Marathi show.

Let us tell you, Salman Khan is reportedly charging Rs 350 crore for hosting the Bigg Boss 15. Interestingly, the amount is by far the highest one in the history of Bigg Boss. Coming back to Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the contestants have been grabbing everyone's attention with their actions inside the house.

In the latest episode, eight contestants got nominated for the eviction this week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!