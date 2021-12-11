Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Host Mahesh Manjrekar Says ‘I Have No Control Over The Show’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has reached closer to its finale. The Mahesh Manjrekar show's grand finale will take place on December 26, 2021, in Mumbai's Film City. In the latest episode of BB Marathi 3, Meenal Shah won the last captaincy task of the season and become the first contestant to enter the finale week of the show.

Talking about the host Mahesh Manjrekar, the director-actor is known for his unique way of hosting. However, he has also been criticised by many fans for slamming their favourite contestants such as Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and so on. Apart from that, netizens also think that Manjrekar controls the show and decides whom to evict from the game.

Amidst all, Mahesh Manjrekar recently had a candid chat with ETimes TV, in which he spoke about the show, and reacted to the allegations against him. While advising the housemates, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 host said, "I want the housemates to play the game with a proper plan. The contestants should play safely, and there should not be a major injury. Sometimes, I want to go inside the house and slam the contestants but nothing is in my hands. I have no control over the show."

When asked about getting blamed for eviction and saving contestants in the house, Mahesh Manjrekar said, "People think that Mahesh Manjrekar selects the wild card entry and decides the nomination. They also say that I eliminate and save the contestants, but I want to clarify that nothing is in my hands. When a good player gets evicted, I equally get surprised like the audience. I would have thrown out many contestants if there was anything in my hands." He further stated that the evictions happen based on votes.

While speaking about the show, he said that he is not the decision-maker of the show. Mahesh always watches the show as a viewer and analyse all the incidents that happen in the house. He doesn't know anything that makers plan for the show. Manjrekar said, "I only host the show on weekends and only analyse what happens during the week. I have nothing to do with the running show. People think that I do everything but it's not like that."

Looks like Mahesh Manjrekar is very much clear with his thoughts and fans are very much excited to see his take on the incidents happened this week in tonight's weekend episodes.