Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Housemates Enjoy Fun Interaction With RJs; Mahesh Manjrekar Pays Surprise Visit

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the top 5 finalists discussing about the remaining days inside the house. After that, host Mahesh Manjrekar pays a surprise visit to the house and meets the finalists. He praised all of them and have a fun conversation with them.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Sajan Radio'. Later, in the kitchen, Vikas Patil tries to make chapatis, however, he fails miserably and burns them. Meenal Shah gets annoyed with the same and asks Utkarsh Shinde to make it. Sadly, he also does the same. Later, Jay Dudhane joins them and makes the chapatis perfectly.

After that, Bigg Boss announces a special session for the finalists, in which the famous Radio Jockeys of Maharashtra will be interacting with them and playing fun segments with them. RJ Shonali appears on screen and plays a fun game with housemates, in which they can't say 'Yes' or 'No' in the conversation. Vikas Patil aces the game and wins the fun segment.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Iconic Moments Of The Show That Are Unmissable

Later, RJ Shruti appears on screen and asks some fun questions to the housemates. Meenal Shah gets emotional while speaking about her mom as she considers her as her father. On the other hand, Utkarsh Shinde shares an incident that happened with his father Anand Shinde. He says that he became a doctor for his wish.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show

After that, RJ Smita appears on screen and plays bitter shots game with her, in which housemates will have to give honest answers to her questions. If they refuse to speak on the same, they can drink the bitterroot shot. During the fun segment, Jay Dudhane confesses his special feelings for Sneha Wagh. He says that he would love to take her on a date. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!