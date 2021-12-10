Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Housemates Protest Against Dictators Sneha Wagh, Adish Vaidya & Trupti Desai

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Sneha Wagh and Jay Dudhane, in which the latter clarifies that he has never planned to nominate her. He apologises for his deeds, however, Sneha refuses to listen to him and asks him to stay away from her. In conversation with housemates, Sonali Patil shares her thoughts over the importance of farmers in the country. Utkarsh Shinde dedicates a song for the farmers.

On the other hand, Jay Dudhane tries to convince Sneha Wagh. Later, in conversation with Gayatri Datar, Sneha tells that Mira and Utkarsh feed Jay a lot. After that, Bigg Boss catches Sonali sleeping, hence, Trupti Desai gives her a punishment. Interestingly, Bigg Boss asks dictators Sneha, Adish and Trupti to give challenges to housemates.

Dictators give the first challenge to Utkarsh and Vishhal. They ask them to drink yoghurt without using their hands. After the game, Sneha announces Vishhal as the winner of the task. Later, dictators ask Mira to bring her best clothes and make a carpet of them. On the other hand, they ask Meenal to show full enthusiasm to them by saluting constantly. Jay and Sonali also join her. Adish asks to drink the york of an egg without using her hands.

Later, the dictators ask housemates to speak bad things about their besties inside the house. Mira and Vishhal lash out at Gayatri and Vikas. After that, Bigg Boss gives an entertainment task to the housemates, in which one deserving contestant will be paired with an undeserving contestant. The pairs are Meenal vs Sonali, Jay vs Utkarsh, Vishhal vs Vikas and Mira vs Gayatri. Bigg Boss gives the secret task to the undeserving contestant to oppose the dictators.

As the task begins, Meenal and Sonali perform a special dance number on stage, and while dancing Sonali throws Trupti's crown in the swimming pool. After that, Jay and Utkarsh dance to the song, 'Naagin Dance'. He bursts the smoke in front of the dictators. Later, Mira and Gayatri perform a special dance number for the housemates. While dancing, Mira destroys Adish's clothes and dances on the same. Eventually, Vikas starts opposing the dictators and start uttering slogans against them.

Later, Bigg Boss congratulates undeserving contestants for successfully completing the secret task. Because of their good performance, all the contestants are contenders for the captaincy task.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Chale Chalo'. Later, in conversation with Trupti, Mira and Utkarsh, Jay tells them that he will not even see Sneha's face again. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!