Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Iconic Moments Of The Show That Are Unmissable

When Santosh Chaudhary Left Everyone Emotional With His Performance

In the initial weeks of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus left everyone surprised and emotional with his performance. He had eaten the weirdest dish made by Akshay Waghmare during the task, and housemates started crying after seeing his sporting spirit. He also shaved his hair off for Jay Dudhane's captaincy. Host Mahesh Manjrekar praised him for his performance.

Vishhal Nikam And Sonali Patil’s Love-Hate Relationship

Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil shared a love and hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Vishhal revealed that he has a girlfriend Soundarya outside the house. But on the other hand, he also got close to Sonali as a friend. Sonali confessed that she had developed special feelings for him. However, Vishhal refused to go further, and eventually, they had a big fight on the Weekend episodes. Later, they patched and Vishhal apologised to her.

Jay Dudhane And Meenal Shah’s Rivalry

Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah are considered as strongest contestants of the show. Despite being coming from the reality shows' background, the duo had a friendly relation with each other. They even had a big fight in the initial weeks of the show. During the task, Jay and Meenal's rivalry is known to all. Surprisingly, the duo has also helped each other during their captaincy tasks.

Mira Jagannath Vs Gayatri Datar

Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar were the best friends inside the house. However, three weeks before Gayatri's elimination, Mira had a big fight with Gayatri over her supervision during the task. They never had a conversation after that. While bidding adieu to the housemates, Gayatri forgave Mira for her misdeeds.

When Sneha Wagh Called Jay Dudhane ‘Loser’

Sneha Wagh and Jay Dudhane shared a very special bond in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. However, after her exit, she found out that Jay planned against her. When she had re-entered the house as a guest, Sneha scolded Jay badly and called him a 'loser'. After that, Jay injured himself by hitting on the suitcase. Sneha told him that they can't be good friends again.