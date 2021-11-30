Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay Dudhane And Meenal Shah Fight During Nomination Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde over Gayatri Datar's behaviour inside the house. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah talk about Vishhal Nikam's allegations and weird behaviour inside the house. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'I Am The Best'.

Gayatri and Jay Dudhane discuss about Mira. Jay tells Gayatri that Utkarsh is under Mira's influence. Sonali gets emotional while speaking about Vishhal. On the other hand, Jay tells Utkarsh that he is affecting his game because of Mira. Later, Sonali Patil goes into the confession room and complains about Vishhal Nikam. She tells him that she is getting disturbed by his comments.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Kitaben Bahut Si'. Later, Gayatri tells Sonali that Vishhal is having guilt about his behaviour. Sonali tells Gayatri that he is mentally disturbed. After that, Vikas and Meenal say that they are feeling bad that they are not speaking with Vishhal. He asks Sonali to confront Vishhal. The actress gets annoyed with Vikas' comment.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Antim Stars Aayush & Mahima Interact With Housemates; Dadus Gets Out Of The House

Later, Bigg Boss announces that the game has reached the knockout stage. BB reopens the temptation room by announcing the theme of the week, 'The Temptation Week'. Bigg Boss announces the nominate task, in which each housemate will have to grab a book of the person, whom they want to nominate in each round. They will also have to grab the covers of temptation. In every round, one contestant will get nominated, and the decider of the task will be Jay Dudhane.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Vishhal Nikam And Sonali Patil Get An Earful From Mahesh Manjrekar

In the first round, Sonali Patil gets nominated and Utkarsh gets a temptation of sleeping for 1 hour during the daytime. In the second round, Gayatri Datar gets nominated and Meenal gets a temptation of not doing any household work. In the third round, Vikas Patil gets nominated and Utkarsh gets a temptation of a second chance. In the fourth round, Meenal gets nominated and Utkarsh gets unlimited coffee. After Jay's decision, Meenal Shah and Jay Dudhane get into a heated argument. Gayatri and Vikas also join them and stand against Jay's decision. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!