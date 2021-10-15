Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay-Meenal Patch Up; Trupti Desai Bashes Mira Jagannath During The Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Bigg Boss' announcement. Bigg Boss announces the end of Meenal Shah, Jay Dudhane and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus' duty in the night. Interestingly, during the process, Meenal and Jay sort their differences and patch up with each other. In the bathroom area, Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar tell Utkarsh Shinde and Jay not to trust Trupti Desai.

In the bedroom area, Dadus tells Vishhal Nikam that he doesn't like some people from his group. Trupti asks Dadus to stay first on his decisions. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Wo Sikander Hi' from the film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. In the gym area, Mira Jagannath talks about Trupti Desai's flip game.

Later, Surekha Kudachi tells Sneha Wagh that Adish Vaidya is trying to impress her. Before the task, Mira plays smart and hides two markers. In the kitchen area, Sneha Wagh expresses her disappointment over Jay Dudhane's behaviour during the nomination task. She tells him that she can't sacrifice herself every time. Utkarsh and Gayatri tell Vikas Patil that Adish Vaidya is overpowering their entire group.

After that, the second round of 'Karuya Aata Kalla' task, in which the remaining ladies will take the lecture. Sonali Patil comes as the first lecturer of 'Love Chemistry'. She impresses all the students with her charm. Interestingly, Vishhal Nikam tries to woo her and the duo entertain everyone with their sizzling chemistry. At the end of the lecture, Sonali gives one star to Vishhal.

Later, Mira Jagannath comes to teach 'Moral Values'. She takes several digs at Trupti Desai and Vishhal Nikam during her lecture. Notably, Trupti decides to backfire her and bashes Mira with her taunts. Eventually, Mira gives one star to Sneha Wagh.

Later, Surekha Kudachi comes as a dancer teacher and impresses everyone with her dancing skills. She first asks Trupti to dance to her favourite artist's song. Interestingly, Trupti dances to Malaika Arora's famous 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. On the other hand, Mira Jagannath disturbs the class with her comments. Later, Surekha dances with Jay Dudhane to the song 'Aa Aa Ee'. Lastly, Vishhal Nikam and Surekha perform a special number on the song, 'Ashwini Ye Na'. During the class, Adish Vaidya makes some comments, which irk Surekha. She asks him to keep his mouth shut and tells him that he is the new one and she is a veteran. Eventually, Surekha gives one star to Vishhal Nikam. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!