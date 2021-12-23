Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay, Mira And Vikas Relive Their BB Journey Again

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the housemates waking up to the song energetic song, 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita'. Later, Vikas Patil argues with Vishhal Nikam. He claims that he could have killed him by spraying a spray on his face. Vikas says that Vishhal never accepts his mistakes. After that, Vishhal shares his thoughts about Vikas to Meenal Shah.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Jay Dudhane in the garden area and shows a beautiful video of his BB journey. Bigg Boss calls Jay adventurous, and a fighter. He also praised him for his friendship with housemates such as Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde, Sneha Wagh and so on. Jay gets emotional after seeing the video and thanks Bigg Boss for the opportunity. After re-entering the house, Jay tells the housemates that the feeling is surreal.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Utkarsh, Vishhal And Meenal Get Emotional After Seeing Their BB Journey

After that, Mira Jagannath goes into the garden area, and Bigg Boss shows her a video of her BB journey. Bigg Boss calls Mira Jagannath a fighter and an active player of the house. He also praised her for her friendship with Gayatri, Trupti, Jay and Utkarsh. She gets emotional on seeing her clip with her brother. While exiting the garden area, she thanks Bigg Boss and says that she got recognition due to the show. After entering the house, she tells Vikas to experience the moment.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Voting Process: How To Vote For Jay, Utkarsh, Meenal, Vikas And Mira?

Later, Vikas Patil enters the garden area and Bigg Boss starts showing him a clip of his BB journey. Bigg Boss calls him Wazir of the show. He gets praised by BB for his smart play. BB also mentions his strong bond of friendship with Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam. Vikas gets teary-eyed after seeing the beautiful moments of his journey. After entering the house, he hugs Meenal and Vishhal. He tells them that they have done so many good and bad things in the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!