Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay & Vikas Engage In Heated Argument; Sneha Wagh Becomes First Captaincy Contender

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh, in which the latter tells the former about her team. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam engage in a verbal spat over their game on the first day of the task.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Pocket Mein Rocket'. At the dining table, Mira Jagannath discusses the strategy for the game. On the other hand, Sonali Patil tells Meenal Shah about Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus' comments during the captaincy. In the kitchen area, Mira tells Jay that she has confronted Gayatri about her behaviour. Moreover, Sonali throws attitude at Meenal. They engage in a verbal spat.

Later, Bigg Boss asks housemates to start the task again. Meenal Shah will be the sanchalak for the day. In the first round, Vishhal Nikam sits on the throne. Both the teams start preparing the pipelines. During the task, Vikas catches Mira cheating as she hides pipes in her sweatshirt. While arguing, Sonali takes a dig at Mira's IQ. By the end of the first round, Vishhal gets out of the race.

After that, Vikas, Vishhal, Meenal and Sonali discuss about their strategy for the next round, however, they sideline Sneha. In the next round, Jay Dudhane sits on the throne. As the round begins, Sonali, Vishhal and Vikas lock Mira, Dadus and Gayatri respectively. Mira and Sonali engage in an ugly fight, in which they try to scratch and push each other. By the end of the round, Jay gets out of the race.

Later, Sneha fights with Vikas and Jay. Vikas accuses her of cheating during the task. After hearing those allegations, Sneha breaks down into tears. Moreover, Jay and Vikas also engage in a heated argument. Later, Utkarsh and Vikas too fight with each other.

In the next round, Sneha Wagh sits on the throne, and her team manages to make the pipeline perfectly. Interestingly, she becomes the first contender for captaincy. Sneha gets emotional after seeing her team's efforts to make her the contender. In the final round, Mira Jagannath sits on the throne. The opposite team leaves no stone unturned not to make her the contender for captaincy. Both the teams break each other's pipelines. Eventually, she gets out of the race. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!