Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Ketaki Chitale DENIES Being A Part Of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Fans of Marathi Bigg Boss can't keep calm to know who all are going inside the madhouse. Well, several Marathi celebs' names are now doing the rounds on social media, and Ketaki Chitale is one of them.

Ketaki Chitale, who shot to fame with her shows like Ambat Goad and Tuza Maza Breakup, was reportedly approached for Bigg Boss Marathi 3. However, the actress got miffed with such reports and revealed that she doesn't want to be a part of a show like Bigg Boss.

The actress told ETimes TV, "Not at all! I am not at all participating in Bigg Boss Marathi's upcoming season. I wonder why every year a piece of news comes out that I am participating in Bigg Boss Marathi. No, I am not participating in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3." Looks like Ketaki Chitale is not at all interested to participate in Mahesh Manjrekar's show.

Let us tell you that Neha Joshi and Sangram Samel have reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss Marathi 3 too. Sangram has not yet responded to ETimes' questions, on the other hand, there are high chances of Neha being a part of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

If reports are to be believed, Colors Marathi is planning to start Bigg Boss Marathi 3 in July. Fans are waiting to see glimpses of the house. Talking about its previous seasons, Megha Dhade had won the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi while Roadies Rising fame Shiv Thakare won the second season.