Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Mira, Utkarsh, Aavishkar & Gayatri; Sonali-Trupti Fight

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's September 25 episode starts with the discussion between Utkarsh Shinde, Jay Dudhane, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Akshay Waghmare. The captain of the house indirectly asks Aavishkar not to talk inappropriately with the ladies of the house. The next morning, housemates wake up to the 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' song. Later, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Surekha Kudachi clean the bedroom and tells Aavishkar that he has not cleaned the bedroom properly last week.

After that, Trupti Desai questions Sonali Patil over her chapati making as she used oil instead of flour to make chapatis. Sonali tells her that she forgot to do that. However, Trupti constantly asks the reason behind it. Miffed with her questions, Sonali gets furious and argues with Trupti. Upon seeing her argument, Surekha Kudachi tells Sonali that she is very arrogant and speaks inappropriately with elders. Later, the duo also gets into a verbal spat.

After that, host Mahesh Manjrekar begins the Weekend Chi Chavadi aka weekend class. He welcomes all the housemates and takes several digs at each one of them. Mahesh calls Utkarsh Shinde 'double dholki' as he changes his opinions as per people and his convenience. He schools Utkarsh and Jay Dudhane for planning against Vishhal Nikam. Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar also tells Gayatri Datar that she is playing under the influence of Mira Jagannath.

The host says that Gayatri is acting as a follower of Mira. After that, he asks Sonali to control her reactions. Interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar praises Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus for his amazing performance in the task as well as in the week. He slams housemates for not making him the winner of the task. Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar bashes Mira Jagannath for her insensitive comment about Dadus when he was eating the weird dish made by Akshay Waghmare. He tells her that he will make the dish and make her eat that first.

Mahesh Manjrekar also asks Mira Jagannath to give respect to others and value others' opinions. After that, Mahesh slams Aavishkar Darwhekar for talking about his past life with Sneha Wagh inside the house. He tells him to control his emotions and work on his physique. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar asks Shivleela Patil, Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh, Akshay Waghmare, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Meenal Shah and others to pull up their socks and perform in the show.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar asks the ladies to choose the best and worst Sevak (helper) amongst the boys. After the voting, Vishhal Nikam becomes the best Sevak, while Aavishkar Darwhekar turns out to be the worst Sevak. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar asks the men to choose the best and worst Malkin (boss lady) of the house. After the voting, Sneha Wagh becomes the best Malkin, while Shivleela Patil turns out to be the worst Malkin.

Post the game, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals five names of the safe contestants from the 11 nominated housemates of the show. The safe contestants are Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam, Santosh Chaudhary, Utkarsh Shinde and Sneha Wagh. He tells everyone that according to him, Dadus was the best performer of the last week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!