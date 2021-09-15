Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar To Have ‘Chavadi’ On Weekends; Says ‘I’m Glad To Be Back With Bigg Boss’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is all set to start on September 19, 2021. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the grand premiere of BB Marathi 3 will be aired at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. Ever since the show was announced, fans had several questions about its format, themes and contestants. Recently, the makers held a virtual press conference with the media, in which they revealed some interesting details about the upcoming show.

Interestingly, the 15 contestants will be locked in inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house for 100 days. While spilling the beans about the show, the programming head of Colors Marathi, Viraj Raje said, "Our overall approach with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 is to celebrate the 'Marathipan' by displaying the various cultural nuances of Maharashtra. Be it the design elements inside the house, the tasks, and even naming Weekend Cha Daav as Chavadi, we have tried to bring in the true essence to Maharashtra's rich culture into the show."

Let us tell you, the weekend episodes of the Bigg Boss Marathi, which were popularly known as 'Weekend Cha Daav', will now be called 'Chavadi'. The Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house will have all the elements which will showcase the true Marathi culture. Notably, Mahesh Manjrekar will again be hosting the show, but this time, he will have a lot of challenges while taking a charge of BB Marathi 3. For the unversed, the director-actor recently underwent major surgery.

While sharing his excitement about hosting Bigg Boss Marathi again, Mahesh Manjrekar said, "The past one and half year has been very difficult for all of us. We all have been through an emotional roller coaster ride. But with the arrival of Maharashtra's most favourite show, Bigg Boss Marathi, we wish to make the audience forget their pain and sadness. As we get used to the new normal, I'm glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you."

If reports are to be believed, celebs like Sangram Samel, Deepti Devi, Neha Joshi, Adish Vaidya, Gayatri Datar, Alka Kubal and others are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Stay tuned for more BB Marathi updates!