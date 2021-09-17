Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar Wants To Invite THESE Politicians Of Maharashtra As Special Guests

Bigg Boss Marathi has always been considered as one of the most popular reality shows in the Marathi TV industry. The makers are now coming up with its third season and interestingly, Mahesh Manjrekar will be hosting it. Ever since the show was announced, the anticipation level amongst the fans is increasing day by day. Let us tell you, Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand premiere will be telecast on September 19, 2021, at 7 pm on Colors Marathi.

Amidst all, ahead of the show, the makers recently conducted a virtual press conference, in which they spilt the beans about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Marathi. In conversation with the media, host Mahesh Manjrekar said, "I have been inviting Salman Khan from the past two seasons, and he is sweet enough to oblige our request and entertain our audiences. But this time I am planning to invite an interesting personality. We have many talents in our state, I think it would be great to invite some of our famous Marathi personalities to the show."

Mahesh Manjrekar further stated that he wants to invite Maharashtra Navnirman Sena aka MNS chief Raj Thackeray to the show. He said, "I would love to invite Raj Thackeray for this season as a special guest. He is the apt special guest on the show." Apart from him, he would also like to invite Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as a special guest of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the show will have 15 contestants who will be locked in for 100 days in the house. The weekend episodes will now be called as 'Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi'. The makers have already shared a couple of promos of the contestants, and fans have started guessing their names on social media.