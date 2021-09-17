Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar Wants To Invite THESE Politicians Of Maharashtra As Special Guests

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
has
always
been
considered
as
one
of
the
most
popular
reality
shows
in
the
Marathi
TV
industry.
The
makers
are
now
coming
up
with
its
third
season
and
interestingly,
Mahesh
Manjrekar
will
be
hosting
it.
Ever
since
the
show
was
announced,
the
anticipation
level
amongst
the
fans
is
increasing
day
by
day.
Let
us
tell
you,
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3's
grand
premiere
will
be
telecast
on
September
19,
2021,
at
7
pm
on
Colors
Marathi.
Amidst
all,
ahead
of
the
show,
the
makers
recently
conducted
a
virtual
press
conference,
in
which
they
spilt
the
beans
about
the
upcoming
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi.
In
conversation
with
the
media,
host
Mahesh
Manjrekar
said,
"I
have
been
inviting
Salman
Khan
from
the
past
two
seasons,
and
he
is
sweet
enough
to
oblige
our
request
and
entertain
our
audiences.
But
this
time
I
am
planning
to
invite
an
interesting
personality.
We
have
many
talents
in
our
state,
I
think
it
would
be
great
to
invite
some
of
our
famous
Marathi
personalities
to
the
show."
Mahesh
Manjrekar
further
stated
that
he
wants
to
invite
Maharashtra
Navnirman
Sena
aka
MNS
chief
Raj
Thackeray
to
the
show.
He
said,
"I
would
love
to
invite
Raj
Thackeray
for
this
season
as
a
special
guest.
He
is
the
apt
special
guest
on
the
show."
Apart
from
him,
he
would
also
like
to
invite
Union
Minister
Nitin
Gadkari
as
a
special
guest
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3.
Talking
about
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3,
the
show
will
have
15
contestants
who
will
be
locked
in
for
100
days
in
the
house.
The
weekend
episodes
will
now
be
called
as
'Bigg
Boss
Chi
Chavadi'.
The
makers
have
already
shared
a
couple
of
promos
of
the
contestants,
and
fans
have
started
guessing
their
names
on
social
media.