Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Meenal Shah And Vikas Patil Engage In A Heated Argument

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Vishhal Nikam's performance, in which he performs on a song 'Bodyguard'. He uses Vikas Patil as his prop and impresses Meenal Shah with his creativity. He manages to get a star from her. Later, both the groups Team A and Team B dance to songs 'Let's Nacho' and 'Sunny Sunny' respectively. Meenal gets impressed by Team A's performance and gives them a star.

After that, Bigg Boss gives yet another task to the housemates in which one person of each team will have to eat a big cake filled with chillies and bitterroot without using a spoon. Jay and Utkarsh Shinde perform the task. While performing the task, Jay faces a lot of health issues as he pukes thrice during the task. Eventually, Meenal announces Utkarsh as the winner of the task. Well, her decision leaves Vikas Patil angry.

He starts arguing with Meenal Shah and calls her overconfident. The duo gets into an ugly fight with each other. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Pipani'. Later, Meenal discusses with Vishhal and Sonali about Vikas Patil's comments as she gets hurt by the same. While having a conversation with them, they again engage in a heated argument.

Meenal tells Vikas that he survived in the game because of her. Vikas calls her bias. Meenal Shah breaks down in tears due to his comments. On the other hand, Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil also fight over their past rivalry. Later, Bigg Boss asks to continue the task activities. Housemates will have to dance on songs, but other contestants will have to interfere in the dance. Interestingly, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Vishhal Nikam impress Meenal with their performances and manage to get one star each. Sadly, Jay fails to impress her with his performance. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!