Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Meenal Shah Becomes The Captain Of The House; Enters The Finale Week

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Adish Vaidya and Vishhal Nikam over Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde. Later, Bigg Boss gives a captaincy task 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' to the housemates, in which one deserving contestant will be playing against one underserving contestant. For the first round, the pairs are Jay Dudhane vs Utkarsh Shinde, Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah vs Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath vs Gayatri Datar.

In the task, one person will have to protect the ball and another opponent will have to destroy it. In the first round, Jay and Utkarsh lock horns and the former manages to protect his ball and wins the first round. In the second round, Meenal and Sonali lock horns, and the former picks up the ball before the black line. Because of it, sanchalaks Sneha Wagh, Adish Vaidya and Trupti Desai stop the task and requests Bigg Boss to restart the task. However, in the second chance, Sonali picks up the ball before the black line. Hence, sanchalaks disqualify her.

Later, Vishhal and Vikas lock horns. Vishhal manages to lock Vikas in the task, and eventually, the former wins the task. In the fourth round, Mira Jagannath destroys the ball and defeats Gayatri Datar. After that, the second phase of the task begins, in which Vishhal will be playing against Jay and Meenal will be playing against Mira.

As the round begins, Vishhal picks up the ball before the black line, hence, the sanchalaks restart the round. Later, Vishhal manages to destroy the ball and defeats Jay. After that, Mira and Meenal lock horns, and the latter manages to destroy the ball and defeat the former.

In the final battle, Bigg Boss brings a twist to the game as Vishhal and Meenal are the finalists of the task. Bigg Boss asks Vishhal and Meenal to choose their supporters for the game. Meenal chooses Jay while Vishhal chooses Sonali as their supporters respectively. As the task begins, team Meenal manages to destroy the ball and defeats team Vishhal. Eventually, Meenal Shah becomes the last captain of the house and because of this, she also reaches the final week of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Meenal Shah gets emotional with her victory. Housemates celebrate her victory. Later, she distributes duties to the housemates. On the other hand, Mira and Utkarsh say that they are genuinely happy with Meenal's victory. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, '1234 Get On The Dance Floor'.

Later, Vikas sort out things between Vishhal and Sonali. In the night, Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah engage in a verbal spat over the cleaning of vessels. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!