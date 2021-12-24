Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Mid-Week Eviction: Mira Jagannath Gets Out Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the housemates waking up to the song 'Velle'. Later, in the kitchen area, Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde tease Vikas Patil over his bald look. After that, Mahesh Manjrekar sends special Chinese food to the top 6 contestants. While eating Chinese food, Utkarsh recites a sweet song for him.

Later, in the bedroom area, Bigg Boss finds Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil sleeping in the daytime several times. Hence, Bigg Boss gives a funny yet ruthless punishment to Jay and Vikas. Bigg Boss asks Jay to count numbers by saying 'Tapatap 1, Tapatap 2...' On the other hand, Vikas will have to count numbers by saying 'Maharashtra Baghtoy 1, Maharashtra Baghtoy 2...' BB also asks the remaining housemates to distract them.

After counting over 1000 numbers, Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil apologies to Bigg Boss for their mistakes. Hence, Bigg Boss announces the end of their punishment. Later, Bigg Boss gives a special task to the housemates, in which each contestant will have to name 4 contestants whom they want to meet in 2022. Mira Jagannath takes everyone to 2022 except Vishhal Nikam. Jay Dudhane takes everyone except Vishhal. Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam take everyone except Mira. Utkarsh Shinde takes everyone except Vikas.

At midnight, Bigg Boss gives a shock to the housemates as he starts the mid-week elimination process. Bigg Boss plays a special game with the nominated contestants during the elimination process. By the end of the same, Mahesh Manjrekar appears on the screen and announces Mira Jagannath's name as the eliminated contestant. Because of this, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil join Vishhal Nikam as the finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Mira Jagannath breaks down in tears after hearing her name. Mahesh Manjrekar asks her to stay strong and praises her for her performance. He gives a special surprise to her by showing her mom-dad's video clip. Housemates also get emotional while bidding adieu to Mira Jagannath. After meeting Mahesh Manjrekar, Mira says that she feels Vishhal Nikam would win the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!