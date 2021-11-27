Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira Jagannath And Gayatri Datar Friendship Ends? Housemates Get Luxury Items

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Jay Dudhane's grand entry into the captain's room. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Mumbai Nagariya'. Later, Vikas Patil starts pulling Sonali Patil's leg in the kitchen area. While making kheer, hot milk from the kadhai spills on the kitchen. Thankfully, nobody gets injured.

After that, Vikas Patil again teases Sonali Patil. Meenal Shah tells Vikas that he is doing a bit too much. Later, Meenal and Sonali discuss about Vikas' behaviour during the task. Bigg Boss gives a unique luxury budget task, in which two teams will have to do entertaining performances for the luxury dishes such Mumbai's famous Pav Bhaji, Vada Pav, Bhel and so on. Gayatri will be the judge of the show. Team A has Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Utkarsh Shinde and Vishhal Nikam. On the other hand, Team B has Mira Jagannath, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus.

As the task begins, Team B start performing the task. Interestingly, Vikas Patil's talent with a toy. On the other hand, Mira, Sonali and Dadus dance to popular songs. Gayatri gives ratings to their performance. Later, she asks Mira to vacate the stage and give an opportunity to team A to perform. Mira refuses to do it, and eventually, she gets into a heated argument with Gayatri.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas And Vishhal Engage In Ugly Fight; Jay Dudhane Becomes Captain Of The House

After that, team A starts performing the task. Meenal Shah gives an electrifying performance to the song, 'Afghan Jalebi'. Jay flaunts his gymnastic skills. On the other hand, Vishhal shows sword skills. Notably, Utkarsh Shinde recites a poem based on 'Dowry' and 'Domestic Violence' issues in India.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Salman Khan To Make Special Appearance On The Mahesh Manjrekar Show

Eventually, team A gets maximum points and wins the task. While eating luxurious food, they feel bad for team B members. Later, Mira Jagannath expresses her disappointment over Gayatri Datar's judging skills. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!