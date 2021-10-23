Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira & Meenal Go To Jail; Housemates Give Emotional Farewell To Grandmother

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the discussion between Trupti Desai, Santosh Chaudhary and Sneha Wagh, in which Trupti tells them that she is trying to play fair with everyone. The next morning, housemates wake up to the energetic song, 'Naagin Dance'.

In conversation with Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah expresses her disappointment over Dadus' duty allotments. Utkarsh Shinde teaches poses to Jay Dudhane, and their group members have a lot of fun. In the bedroom area, Dadus asks Vikas Patil and Adish Vaidya not to sleep. Dadus again catches Sonali Patil sleeping in the bedroom.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the opening of the jail section. They ask housemates to choose two people who have broken major rules in the house. Housemates decide to put Mira Jagannath and Meenal Shah in jail. According to the rule book of jail, the prisoners will get only three-time meal in a day. They are allowed to bring only water sippers with them. Later, Mira and Meenal go to jail.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Santosh Chaudhary AKA Dadus Becomes Captain Of The House

On the other hand, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil discuss about Vishhal Nikam's behaviour. She also expresses her disappointment over Vishhal's non-cooperation with the group. She breaks down and cries inconsolably. Adish Vaidya and Vikas Patil try to console her. Vikas tries to make Vishhal realise his mistakes. Later, Bigg Boss announces a sponsored task in which, housemates were divided into two teams. Team A has Jay, Utkarsh, Mira, Gayatri, Sneha and Santosh. Team B has Meenal, Vikas, Sonali, Vishal, Adish and Aavishkar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh & Gayatri Datar Get Nominated For Violence; BB Cancels The Task

Each team will have to find four clues in minimum time. Eventually, team A wins the task and they get some amazing food items to eat. Later, the grandmother tells housemates that it's her time to say goodbye to the house. Aaji asks each housemate to give a message to their respective grandmothers. All of them give a special message to their grandmothers. Mira Jagannath and Meenal Shah break down as they remember their Aaji. Later, Utkarsh Shinde dedicates a song to his grandmother. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!