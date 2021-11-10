Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Neetha Shetty Fights With Mira Jagannath; Sneha Wagh Lashes Out At Vikas Patil

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with an energetic morning song. In the swimming pool, Vikas Patil tells Vishhal Nikam that they have worked hard for others and they are getting punished. Later, they apologise to Bigg Boss for their mistakes.

After that, Bigg Boss asks Mira Jagannath to replace two contestants from the pool with insiders. Mira replaces Sneha Wagh and Utkarsh Shinde with Sonali Patil and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus respectively. Housemates express disappointment over her decision. Sneha lashes out at Mira for choosing her. Later, Mira gets teary-eyed after taking a decision.

Interestingly, Vikas, Utkarsh and Jay start teasing Mira by singing sad songs like 'Acha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka' and 'Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Wo Kaam Kiya Hai'. Jay tells Sneha that Mira took revenge from her. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new task 'Japun Danda Dhar', in which housemates will have to stick their name's sticker on each pole in every round. If a person fails to do it, he/she will be out of the game. Mira will be the sanchalak of the house.

As the task begins, housemates don't leave any stone unturned to make it interesting. In the first round, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus gets eliminated from the task. In the second round, Gayatri Datar gets out of the task. In the third round, Mira and Neetha Shetty stick their names on the same pole. The duo engages in a big fight; however, Mira's decision is final and removes Neetha from the task. Her decision leaves Neetha angry as she expresses her disappointment over the same and asks Bigg Boss to remove her from the house. She also breaks down in tears.

In the fourth round, Vikas Patil and Sneha Wagh stick stickers on the same pole, however, Sneha gets out of the task. Sneha lashes out at Vikas for pushing her. The duo engages in a heated verbal argument. In the fifth round, Vikas Patil gets eliminated from the task. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of the first phase of the task.

Later, Mira Jagannath doubts Utkarsh Shinde's intentions in the task. She confronts him. After listening to her comments, Utkarsh gets furious and slams her for the same. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!