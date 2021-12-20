Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Call Sonali Patil’s Eviction ‘Unfair’, Lash Out At Makers; See Tweets

SaritaP48979468

"To save utkarsh(nepo prod) they evicted #SonaliPatil who had enough fans to vote for her But d one who char assassinated her, talked rubbish about her on chawadi VN ,his fans are trying to get Sonali's fans vote in their favour by fake sympathizing. Understand manjrekarmahesh."

ek_akeli

"#SonaliPatil, you'll be sorely missed next week Broken heartYou were one of the reasons why #biggbossmarathi3 has been so immensely watchable and entertaining to me. May you achieve greater things; onwards and upwards! viacom18 colorsmarathi EndemolShineIND."

VasantSomvansh5

"IamSonaliPatil eviction is unfair she deserves in Top 5. manjrekarmahesh always say that it's public choice who can stay in home. So take respect of public vote #bigboss marathi 3 #SonaliPatil."

AGAMYAT

"Can't believe makers cheated audience once again by voting out public favourite #SonaliPatil #BycottBiggBossMarathiFinal #BiggBossMarathi #BiggBossMarathi3."

IamSanika_

"#SonaliPatil was entertaining package and in the voting poll she was nowhere at the bottom.. I know this is a game but there is no importance of voting..totally unfair eviction. #BiggBossMarathi3 #BiggBossMarathi."