Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Call Sonali Patil’s Eviction ‘Unfair’, Lash Out At Makers; See Tweets
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has entered its finale week and viewers have got top 6 contestants of the show. Let us tell you, Vishhal Nikam has already become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 by winning the 'Ticket To Finale' task. In the latest chavadi episode, Sonali Patil got eliminated from the show.
Notably, Sonali Patil's eviction indeed left her fans disappointed as she was not the lowest vote gainer amongst the nominated contestants. Mira Jagannath was standing last in the final voting trend, however, makers decided to evict Sonali from the show. Manjrekar has also revealed that one more contestant will get eliminated in the mid-week eviction and there will be top 5 finalists of the show. Sonali was indeed considered as one of the strongest contestants of the Mahesh Manjrekar show. Hence, netizens have started bashing makers for her unfair elimination on Twitter. See tweets-
SaritaP48979468
"To save utkarsh(nepo prod) they evicted #SonaliPatil who had enough fans to vote for her But d one who char assassinated her, talked rubbish about her on chawadi VN ,his fans are trying to get Sonali's fans vote in their favour by fake sympathizing. Understand manjrekarmahesh."
ek_akeli
"#SonaliPatil, you'll be sorely missed next week Broken heartYou were one of the reasons why #biggbossmarathi3 has been so immensely watchable and entertaining to me. May you achieve greater things; onwards and upwards! viacom18 colorsmarathi EndemolShineIND."
VasantSomvansh5
"IamSonaliPatil eviction is unfair she deserves in Top 5. manjrekarmahesh always say that it's public choice who can stay in home. So take respect of public vote #bigboss marathi 3 #SonaliPatil."
AGAMYAT
"Can't believe makers cheated audience once again by voting out public favourite #SonaliPatil #BycottBiggBossMarathiFinal #BiggBossMarathi #BiggBossMarathi3."
IamSanika_
"#SonaliPatil was entertaining package and in the voting poll she was nowhere at the bottom.. I know this is a game but there is no importance of voting..totally unfair eviction. #BiggBossMarathi3 #BiggBossMarathi."
