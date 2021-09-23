Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens SLAM Mira Jagannath For THESE Reasons; See Tweets

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 kickstarted on Sunday (September 19, 2021). Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the show has been catching everyone's attention from day 1, and the one contestant who is making headlines is Mira Jagannath. The glamourous diva is playing the game competitively and so far, engaged in several arguments with contestants like Jay Dudhane, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Sonali Patil, Sneha Wagh and others.

In the latest episode, Mira Jagannath tortured Jay Dudhane and even played several strategies with Akshay Waghmare and Santosh Chaudhary. Because of her strategies, the men failed to win the tasks and became villains in others' eyes. Well, her behaviour inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house is not going down well with the viewers. And after seeing yesterday's episode, several netizens have started slamming Mira Jagannath for her actions. Let's have a look at the tweets-

@biybalu "Once again #MiraJagannath proved she is Selfish & dumb . She is over enthusiastic , Hat's off to "Dadu's " he won hearts & made eye's teary . #BiggBoss15 #BiggbossMarathiseason3 #BiggBossMarathi3." @acmemahesh "There's a thin line between being Entertaining or IRRITATING #MiraJagannath wants to be different innovative like #meghadadhe but she is looking irritating like #NikiTamboli #BiggBossMarathi3 #bb3 #BigBoss #BiggbossMarathiseason3." @Chetana_CND "#MiraJagannath is purposely targeting #SnehaWagh Just breath girl.. Samorchya la hi bolaychi sandhi de ki! #BiggBossMarathi3 #bbmarathi3." @trollBigbossHMs "#MiraJagannath needs to calm down a bit about her duties. why is she behaving like a first time class monitor #BiggBossMarathi3." @BBchiRani2 "#BiggBossMarathi3 @BiggBossMarathi @BiggBossAddict Mira ko sirf Footage chahiye. Dimag to hai hi nahi jaise #MiraJagannath."

Looks like, viewers are annoyed with Mira Jagannath's behaviour inside the house. For the unversed, she is currently sharing a strong bond of friendship with Gayatri Datar and Utkarsh Shinde. Let's see what happens next!

(Social media posts are unedited.)