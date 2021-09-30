Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Slam Sneha Wagh For Targeting Ex-Husband Aavishkar Darwhekar; See Tweets
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 has been catching everyone's attention with its super entertaining contestants and tasks. Sneha Wagh, who was very quiet in the first week, has started playing her game in the second week. Notably, she has started poking and targeting her ex-husband and contestant of the show, Aavishkar Darwhekar.
The actress passed several comments against Aavishkar during the 'Halla Bol' task in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Moreover, she has also argued with Vikas Patil. Vikas Patil also told her, Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar to stop playing women cards. After the episode, netizens started slamming Sneha Wagh on Twitter for her ugly game in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. See the tweets-
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 September 29 Highlights: Shivleela Exits Due To Illness; Vikas Argues With Sneha-Mira
Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh's Team Reacts To Kamya Punjabi's Tweet Against Her; Read Statement
@PrathamEachTime
"Woman Card so early in the game! #SnehaWagh #MeeraJagannath these are old tricks ladies. Well it suits to your filthy behavior though. Keep making game nasty... #BiggBossMarathi3."
@pprrannavv
"#SnehaWagh since the beginning has been instigating her ex husband in every way she can ! Not just in task. She keeps barking mindlessly with some made-up bullshit in her head . "mulina #Avishkar vaait bolla" vagire kahi tari , also with #MeenalShah again . #BiggBossMarathi3."
@manodnnya19
"Fake feminism by #SnehaWagh please take a note @manjrekarmahesh."
@Madhu57243990
"#VikasPatil nailed it right.. #snehawagh playing woman card all her life.. please leave #Aaviskar alone. Dont keep on tauting him. He is keeping his cool. #VishalNikam U played well. Fan of you. #BiggBossMarathi3."
@Tom45545392
"Hi Kamya, please unleash true faces of #snehawagh from #bbmarathi Pls follow #BiggBossMarathi3 and look how evil she is in the show or in real life."
@Nachiket_XXII
"#BiggBossMarathi3 can anyone tell me What is #SnehaWagh's claim to fame? Why she acts hoity toity from the very beginning of the show. First I though she is reserved and introvert. But she is snobbish and mean."
@Gigglywhat1
"#snehawagh
is
making
big
issue
of
this
stupid
thing
for no reason #biggbossmarathi3 #BigBossMarathi3 #bbmarathi3."
(Social media posts are unedited.)