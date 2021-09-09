Bigg Boss Marathi 3 New Promo: Mahesh Manjrekar Is All Set To Unlock Entertainment; Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is all set to start on September 19, 2021, on Colors Marathi. Notably, the popular director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar is again taking charge of Bigg Boss Marathi as a host for this season, which is promises to unlock entertainment during these tough times. Well, the makers have earlier released the promo of the show, in which they mentioned that the Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand premiere will be aired at 7 pm, whereas the show will be telecast every day at 9:30 pm.

Amidst all, Colors Marathi recently shared a brand new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on social media. Taking to Instagram, they captioned the post as, "आता प्रत्येक घरात एकच आवाज घुमणार, लवकरच Entertainment Unlock होणार! पाहा #BiggBossMarathi3 19 सप्टेंबर संध्या. 7 आणि दररोज 9.30 वा. फक्त #ColorsMarathi वर आणि कधीही @voot वर."

The hilarious promo increases the excitement for Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The promo also hints about full entertainment, new contestants and a lot of surprises for the audience.

If reports are to be believed, actors like Sangram Samel, Deepti Devi, Neha Joshi and others are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. However, there is no confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, BB Marathi 3 is indeed a special one for the audience as Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen in a completely different look. For the unversed, he recently underwent critical surgery before resuming shooting for the show. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!