Bigg Boss Marathi 3: No Captain This Week; Jay Dudhane Gets Upset With Santosh Chaudhary Aka Dadus

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the discussion between Team A for the captaincy task. They couldn't come to any conclusion and fail to choose two names for the captaincy task. The majority of them choose Vishhal Nikam and Jay Dudhane for the captaincy task. However, Trupti Desai disagrees with the same. Hence, Bigg Boss asks Team B to choose the two contenders for the captaincy task.

After the discussion, Team B chooses Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Nikam as the candidates for the captaincy task. Later, Bigg Boss gives an entertaining captaincy task to the housemates, in which each pair will have to give a dance performance, and after that, they will have to make a collective decision of whom they want to see as the captain of the house. The pairs for dance performance are - Aavishkar Darwhekar and Santosh Chaudhary, Vikas Patil and Sneha Wagh, Surekha Kudachi and Akshay Waghmare, Utkarsh Shinde and Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah and Gayatri Datar, and Mira Jagannath and Trupti Desai.

After the performance, four pairs fail to give their decision, however, Aavishkar-Dadus give their vote to Vishhal, whereas, Surekha-Akshay give their vote to Jay. Eventually, the captaincy task gets cancelled and this week too, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will have no captain.

Later, Jay Dudhane gets disappointed with Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, as he didn't vote for him. Sneha Wagh tries to make Dadus understand the game. After that, she tries to justify Dadus act to Jay and asks him to forgive the singer.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's First Wild Card Contestant Is Adish Vaidya

In the bedroom area, Trupti Desai and Surekha Kudachi decide that they won't be doing kitchen duties as they have been doing it for three weeks now. Since there is no captain in the house, housemates start discussing the duties for the week.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary Aka Dadus To Get Out Of The House?

Surekha and Trupti refuse to cook food. Mira and Jay take the responsibility for the same. The next morning, housemates wake up to the energetic song, 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Interestingly, all the housemates wear yellow outfits on the first day of Navratri. In the bedroom area, Sneha, Meenal, Dadus, Vikas, Surekha, Trupti and Sonali do the garba. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!