Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: 7 Contestants Get Nominated; Vishhal Nikam Breaks Vikas Patil’s Trust

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil's discussion over their equations inside the house. Vishhal scolds Sonali for not being on his side. She cries inconsolably. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Meenal Shah miss Adish Vaidya. In the captain room, Trupti Desai expresses her disappointment over Mahesh Manjrekar schooling her on national television. She tells Sneha Wagh and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus that Vikas Patil has said several personal things about her.

She further states that she has never been scolded by anyone at her home. Later, Vishhal Nikam informs Dadus that there are several utensils from Vikas Patil's duty are still pending and refuses to wash them. In the garden area, Vishhal and Sonali come close to each other.

The next morning, the housemates wake up to the song 'Khallas'. Despite being a captain, Dadus cleans the pending utensils in the morning. Later, Vishhal and Vikas engage in a small verbal fight in the garden area. In the bedroom, Sneha Wagh expresses disappointment over the changes in duties after Adish Vaidya's eviction. She cries in the garden area, as she gets a burden of duties. Jay Dudhane tries to console her.

In the bedroom area, Meenal Shah, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil discuss about Sonali Patil. They feel that Sonali is a player and they have high hopes for her. After that, Santosh Chaudhary gets kidnapped from the confession room. Bigg Boss announces the new theme of the week, 'Adbhoot Nagari', in which Dadus will be the king of the land, while other contestants will be the common people.

Dadus gets honoured with the crown and housemates welcome him with full respect. Later, Bigg Boss announces a new nomination task, 'Swarg Ki Nark' (Heaven Or Hell). King Dadus will decide who he feels should go to Hell or Heaven. The people who go to hell will get nominated for the eviction this week. Let us tell you, Sneha Wagh, Gayatri Datar and Vishhal Nikam have already been nominated by Bigg Boss for violating rules last week. They are appointed as the advisors of the King.

Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde come first and explain why they should get saved. After a discussion, Santosh Chaudhary sends Utkarsh to heaven and Jay to hell. Later, Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil come in front of the King and explain their points. Gayatri feels that Vikas should be saved while Sneha and Vishhal give preference to Meenal. Notably, Vishhal breaks Vikas' trust and says that he is very selfish and disloyal to the group. Eventually, Dadus sends Meenal to heaven and Vikas to hell.

Later, Trupti Desai and Sonali Patil come in front of the King, and after having a discussion with the advisors, Dadus sends Sonali to hell and Trupti to heaven. Lastly, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Mira Jagannath come in front of the King. After explaining their points, Dadus decides to send Mira to heaven and Aavishkar to hell. Notably, Vikas Patil breaks down after seeing Vishhal Nikam's behaviour towards him.

After the nomination task, seven contestants - Vishhal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Gayatri Datar, Jay Dudhane, Sonali Patil, Aavishkar Darwhekar and Vikas Patil get nominated for the elimination this week. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!