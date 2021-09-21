Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Mira Jagannath Argues With Jay & Sneha; 11 Housemates Get Nominated

The first episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 begins with the dynamic voice of Bigg Boss. They welcome all the contestants and asks them to follow the rules of the house. Later, Trupti Desai tells Surekha Kudachi, Meenal Shah and Shivleela Patil that she wanted a female to be the voice of Bigg Boss. She says that she was approached for Bigg Boss Hindi.

On the other hand, Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Akshay Waghmare, Utkarsh Shinde and Santosh Chaudhary discuss their respective careers. During a conversation, Santosh aka Dadus gets emotional and remembers his mother. Coming back to the discussion between the ladies in the bedroom, Shivleela talks about Kirtankar (Preacher) Indurikar Maharaj. Trupti Desai says that she had agitated against Indurikar's kirtans, in which he criticized the women community.

The next morning, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants wake up to the song 'De Dhakka', and everyone dances to the beats of it. Later, they receive groceries for a week. After that, all the housemates start setting up the kitchen, however, Mira Jagannath gets disappointed with the same and asks her helper for the bedroom, Aavishkar Darvhekar to clean the bedroom.

She also expresses her disappointment over the people who keep their belongings on the bed. Later, Bigg Boss calls everyone to the living area and warns ladies not to help the helper boys in their house chores. After that, all the housemates discuss their duties at the dining table.

After that, Mira Jagannath asks Jay Dudhane to keep his dry towel inside the bed as it was kept on the bed. He keeps it inside. However, Mira hears him saying that she doesn't have brains. She lashes out at him for the same. Jay too gets furious and eventually, they engage in a heated verbal spat. Housemates support Jay in the argument.

Later, Bigg Boss announces a nomination task 'Takau Ki Tikau'. In this, girls will have to nominate one boy whom they feel are a waste in the show. Boy will also have to do the same with girls. They will also have to push the nominated contestant into the swimming pool. After the procedure, housemates nominate 11 contestants - Meenal Shah, Shivleela Patil, Sneha Wagh, Gayatri Datar, Trupti Desai, Mira Jagannath, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Santosh Chaudhary, Vishhal Nikam and Aavishkar Darvhekar.

After that, Vishhal Nikam and Trupti Desai engage in a verbal spat. The actor gets angry with Trupti's statement as she called him childish. Later, Sneha Wagh discusses with Trupti, Vishhal and others about the food in the kitchen area. She says that there is only one cooker to cook Khichadi for the housemates. Mira Jagannath again intervenes and asks Sneha to cook enough amount of food for everyone. She says that she didn't get enough breakfast and dinner. Mira argues with Sneha over the same and tells her that she is keeping her starving. Her statement doesn't go down well with Sneha as she gets emotional and start crying in the bathroom.

Notably, voting lines are closed this week. There will be no elimination this week.

