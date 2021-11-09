Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Sneha And Vishhal Engage In War Of Words; THESE 7 Contestants Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane about Mira Jagannath. They feel that Mira is playing a double game and is trying to trap them. Moreover, they also discuss with Mira about the elimination of Trupti Desai. Jay says that she should play like a team. On the other hand, Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil discuss about Sonali Patil, as she is being nice with both the groups. Later, Jay and Utkarsh hide Mira's soft toy 'Appu' and tease her.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Dhipadi Dhipang'. Later, Sonali Patil ignores Vikas Patil, when she was having a conversation with Meenal Shah. Meenal requests her not to do it, however, she goes away from them. After that, Sonali tells Meenal that Vikas didn't take her side in the weekend episodes.

Later, Bigg Boss congratulates housemates for completing 50 days in the house. Moreover, he reveals that half of the contestants could go outside the house. Bigg Boss asks captain Mira Jagannath to choose 5 contestants who are clueless and troublemakers in the house. Bigg Boss announces a new theme of the week i.e., 'Talyat Malyat'. Mira removes Jay Dudhane, Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus from the house. Hence, they will have to stay in the swimming pool.

Sonali and Vikas express disappointment over her decision. Later, Sonali Patil gets emotional and tells housemates that she is unnecessarily being targeted. After that, Bigg Boss announces nomination task, in which housemates will have to rank themselves from 1 to 10 and stand near the number, where they feel are deserve to be. Eventually, Mira will give her opinion and the last 7 contestants will get nominated for the elimination this week.

After the buzzer, Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah and Gayatri Datar quickly run and stand on first, second and third positions respectively. On the other hand, Vikas Patil, Sonali Patil, Neetha Shetty, Santosh Chaudhary, Utkarsh Shinde, Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Nikam stand in fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively. Later, housemates start voicing their opinions and many of them think that Sneha Wagh doesn't deserve on Number 1 spot.

Vishhal Nikam feels that he should be on number 1. Sneha Wagh gets miffed after hearing housemates' opinions about her and lashes out at them. She also engages in a war of words with Vishhal Nikam. Later, Mira gives her opinion, however, none of the housemates changes their positions. Hence, seven contestants like Vishhal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Neetha Shetty, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil get nominated for the eviction.

Later, in the swimming pool, Sonali Patil again gets emotional as she remembers her late dad. Neetha Shetty also breaks down in tears as she also remembers her late father. In the bedroom area, Meenal Shah gets emotional. Sneha Wagh tells her that her dad must be seeing her on TV. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!