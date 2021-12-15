Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: These 4 Contestants Get Nominated Before The Finale Week

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a nomination task, in which the housemates try to convince captain Meenal Shah to save themselves from the nomination. In the first round, Meenal nominates Mira Jagannath and transfers the birthday bomb to her. Because of her nomination, Mira's worth i.e., Rs 25000 gets deducted from the prize money. In the second round, housemates start convincing Mira for their survival. Eventually, she nominates Sonali Patil and transfers the birthday bomb to her. Because of her nomination, Sonali's worth i.e., Rs 50000 gets deducted from the prize money.

In the third round, housemates start convincing Sonali Patil to save themselves from the nomination. Later, she decides to nominate Utkarsh Shinde and transfers the birthday bomb to him. Utkarsh's worth Rs 1 lakh gets deducted from the prize money. In the fourth round, Utkarsh Shinde nominates Vikas Patil and his worth Rs 3.25 lakh gets deducted from the prize money. Eventually, four contestants Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil get nominated for the elimination this week. Also, the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 prize money is Rs 20 lakh.

In the bedroom area, Utkarsh and Jay discuss about Mira's game. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi'. In conversation with Mira and Utkarsh, Jay tells them that Vishhal Nikam is overconfident. On the other hand, Vikas tells Sonali that Vishhal is stronger than Meenal. Sonali tells Meenal about Vikas' comments. Vikas gets disappointed with her behaviour and lashes out at Sonali.

Later, Sonali and Vishhal engage in a war of words over making flour dough. After that, Bigg Boss gives a 'Ticket To Finale' task, in which housemates will be divided into two teams. Team A is Jay, Sonali and Vikas and Team B has Mira, Utkarsh and Vishhal. Housemates will have to celebrate Bigg Boss' birthday. In the task, each housemate will get a song and dance on the same by making another contestant as his/her prop. Meenal Shah will be a sanchalak of the task.

As the task begins, Mira starts dancing to the song 'Crazy Kiya Re', and uses Sonali as her prop. Meenal gets impressed with her creativity and gives a star to her. Later, Vikas starts dancing to the song 'Aaicha Gho', and uses Vishhal as his prop. He fails to impress Meenal. After that, Utkarsh starts dancing to the song 'Jalwa' and uses Jay as his prop. Meenal gets impressed with his act and gives him a star.

Later, Bigg Boss gives a special group task in which they will have to decorate a frame. Meenal declares Team B's frame as the best and gives a star to them. After that, Jay starts performing on the song 'Aadat Se Majboor' and uses Mira as his prop. Meenal gets impressed with his act and gives a star to him. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!