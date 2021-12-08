Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: These 5 Housemates Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a nomination task, in which housemates try to convince Sneha Wagh, Trupti Desai and Adish Vaidya to nominate their least favourite contestants. As per the nomination task, the special guests will have to nominate one contestant in each round and will have to throw their doll out of the house.

In the first round, Sonali Patil gets nominated. In the second round, the trio feels Gayatri Datar is lacking in her game, hence they nominate her. In the third round, Sneha, Adish and Trupti think Mira Jagannath is weak, hence, she gets nominated. In the fourth round, Utkarsh Shinde gets nominated. In the final fifth round, Jay Dudhane gets nominated for this week's eviction. After the nomination task, Jay clarifies several things with Sneha and apologises to her. He tells her that she'll stay away from her.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Aaya Sher'. In the garden area, Mira Jagannath says that Sneha Wagh is ungrateful for their actions. Later, Trupti Desai joins the conversation and tells Jay that he is a good player but his game is very negative. On the other hand, Adish and Vishhal discuss about Sonali. Vishhal tells Adish that he will meet Sonali's mother and apologies for his comments.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh's Re-Entry Makes Netizens Happy; Twitterati Trend 'SNEHA THE SHERNI IS BACK'

In the bedroom area, Gayatri Datar feels low and gets emotional. Jay tries to console her. Moreover, Jay also tries to tease Sneha. After that, Bigg Boss tells Gayatri that her reports are good and asks her to remove the sling. Later, Sonali tells Adish that Vishhal is playing the game, and he was also emotionally involved in her.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh Lashes Out At Jay Dudhane; The Latter Injures Himself

After that, Bigg Boss announces a new task 'Kya Hukum Mere Aka', in which they make Sneha, Trupti and Adish the dictators of the house. The house will be converted into the lilliput city, and they will have to rule the top 8 contestants. As the task begins, Adish asks Utkarsh to clean his foot. While giving the task, Sneha shouts at Adish and Trupti. Interestingly, Utkarsh dedicates a song for dictators. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!