Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Utkarsh Shinde Betrays Jay Dudhane; These 5 Contestants Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Trupti Desai giving a house tour to the new wild card contestant Neetha Shetty. On the other hand, Gayatri Datar and Meenal Shah discuss about Utkarsh Shinde. Mira Jagannath is seen crying after learning about Utkarsh's opinion about her. All the housemates try to console her. Later, Utkarsh and Jay go there and try to calm her down. However, Mira and Gayatri lash out at them.

After that, Jay Dudhane gets angry. Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam discuss about Neetha Shetty. Later, Sneha Wagh gives house duties to Neetha Shetty. In conversation with Vikas, Mira tells him that she will be playing the individual game from now. Gayatri Datar tells Utkarsh Shinde that she was used as a tissue paper by Jay Dudhane. In the bathroom area, Sonali Patil bashes Utkarsh Shinde.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Gayatri Datar and Sonali Patil discuss about Jay and Utkarsh. They plan a new strategy and decide to support each other. Jay tells Sneha that they will now have to break one player from the opposite team. At the dining table, Neetha Shetty gets emotional while talking about her late dad with Meenal Shah. Gayatri and Meenal console her. Mira and Jay discuss about the chugli she got to know during the weekend episodes.

Bigg Boss announces the nomination task, in which they have to save two housemates and replace them with two for the nomination. Notably, Vishhal Nikam is already nominated by Utkarsh Shinde. Captain Sneha Wagh goes and puts four housemates' pictures on the board. She nominates Meenal, Vikas, Mira and Gayatri. Later, all the contestants go one by one inside the room and nominate their least favourite contestants. Utkarsh goes last and nominates Jay and Trupti. Notably, he saves Gayatri and Vikas from the nomination.

Eventually, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Trupti Desai, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam get nominated for the elimination this week. After learning about Utkarsh's decision, Jay gets upset with him and he expresses his disappointment over the same. Utkarsh tries to justify his actions to Gayatri and Jay. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!