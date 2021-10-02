Bigg Boss Marathi 3 October 1 Highlights: No Captain This Week; Akshay Abuses Vishhal

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the announcement of the captaincy task 'Khulja Sim Sim', in which, captaincy contenders Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar will have to convince housemates to get the 6 digits from them, so that, they could match it with the 6-digit password in each round to gain the captaincy power.

Later, Team A members start planning to support Jay and Gayatri during the task, however, Team B members plan to cancel the task. In the first round, Jay and Gayatri start convincing housemates to support them. However, they couldn't get all the digits. Hence, Sanchalak Vikas Patil cancels the first round. In the second round, Jay and Gayatri plans a strategy and gives all his numbers to Gayatri to make her win the task. However, Vikas disapproves and cancels the second round as well.

Because of this, Jay Dudhane gets furious and starts arguing with Vikas Patil over his supervision. On the other hand, Akshay Waghmare and Vishhal Nikam engage in a war of words. During an argument, Akshay abuses Vishhal, which irks him and the duo almost gets physical. Housemates try to calm them down.

In the third round of captaincy task, Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar again fail to get the six digits, and eventually, sanchalak Vikas Patil cancels the last round as well. Jay and Gayatri disagree with his decision. However, Bigg Boss tells them that sanchalak's decision will be the final one. Hence, there will be no captain this week.

Later, all the housemates discuss duties at the dining table. During the discussion, Sonali Patil asks for help in chopping. Surekha Kudachi gets angry at her and says that she doesn't need to do anything and Trupti Desai and she will manage the kitchen. Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar take an initiative and choose to do the lunch, dinner and breakfast.

Surekha also gets angry at Meenal Shah for her laziness. Gayatri Datar takes a dig at Sonali and Meenal for the same. During the discussion, Vishhal Nikam supports Sonali Patil. Utkarsh Shinde gets angry at him and asks Vishhal to shut his mouth.

The next morning, housemates wake up to an energetic song. Later, in the kitchen, Vishhal Nikam teases Sonali Patil for not talking to him. After that, Sonali expresses her disappointment over Surekha Kudachi's behaviour towards her. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!