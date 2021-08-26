Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Promo Out! Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show To Start On THIS Date; Watch

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is all set to start on September 19 on Colors Marathi. Yes, you read that right! The makers recently released the official promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, which will be hosted by none other than, Mahesh Manjrekar. For the unversed, the director-actor has earlier hosted two seasons of Marathi Bigg Boss.

Earlier, reports were stating that Mahesh Manjrekar wouldn't be able to host Bigg Boss Marathi 3 as he had surgery for cancer a few days ago. Now, the makers have finally confirmed that Mahesh will host the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

The makers shared a promo on Instagram and wrote, "@maheshmanjrekar म्हणतायत तसं, नवीन पर्वात गुण्यागोविंदाने स्पर्धक राहणार की घरात राडा आणि दंगा पुन्हा होणार? 😉 आता No More Wait, होईल Unlock Entertainment! पाहा #BiggBossMarathi3 19 सप्टेंबर संध्या. 7 वा. आणि दररोज रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर."

The promo shows Mahesh Manjrekar in a completely different avatar. He is indeed looking stylish and is all set to unlock the entertainment with the new theme. Bigg Boss Marathi 3's grand premiere will be telecast on September 19, 2021, at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. And the daily episodes will be aired at 9:30 pm. Notably, the contestants will be trying to survive in the house for 100 days.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants, reports state that Sangram Samel and Deepti Devi are expected to enter the madhouse. Apart from them, Neha Khan, Suyash Tilak, Akshaya Deodhar, Rasika Sunil, Chinmay Udgirkar and many others are reportedly participating in the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Ever since the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 promo was released, the Marathi audience can't keep calm to witness the entertainment dose from September 19, 2021. So, stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!