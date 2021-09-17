Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Promos: Makers Give Hints About Two Contestants; Netizens Start Guessing

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is all set to commence on September 19, 2021. The grand finale of the Mahesh Manjrekar show will be aired at 7 pm on Sunday. Ever since the show was announced, fans are curious to know who is going inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. Let us tell you, several names have already been doing the rounds on the internet.

Amidst all, the Colors Marathi channel recently shared a couple of promos of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 in which they hinted about two contestants of the show. While sharing the first promo on Instagram, they captioned it as, "तमाम पोरींच्या काळजाची धडधड आता वाढणार... जेव्हा 'त्याची' एन्ट्री होणार... पाहा #BiggBossMarathi3 19 सप्टेंबर संध्या 7 वा. आणि दररोज रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर आणि कधीही @voot वर."

Well, netizens started speculating the name of the handsome hunk. Many people think that he is Akshay Waghmare, who is a popular actor in the Marathi industry and the son-in-law of Mumbai's Don, Arun Gawli. On the other hand, many people also feel that he is Chinmay Udgirkar, who was last seen in the Zee Marathi show, Aggabai Sunbai. Moreover, Nitish Chavan's name is also coming from the masses.

On the other hand, the makers captioned the second promo as, "तिच्या अदा हटके... तिची चाल काळजाचा ठोका चुकवे... कोण असेल ती? पाहा #BiggBossMarathi3 19 सप्टेंबर संध्या 7 वा. आणि दररोज रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर आणि कधीही @voot वर."

Interestingly, many netizens think that the diva is Akshaya Deodhar. However, some of them also think that she is Neha Khan. Apart from both the divas, Sneha Wagh's name is also coming from the masses. Well, both the contestants' entry is grand and it is making fans curious.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the show will have 15 contestants, who will be locked in for 100 days. Mahesh Manjrekar ensured that the show will be more entertaining than the previous seasons. Let's wait for it.